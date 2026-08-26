Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter has withdrawn from a youth world championship in Abu Dhabi rather than face an Israeli opponent in the quarter-finals, according to a statement from the Iraqi MMA Federation.

Dari al-Obaidi said he pulled out after winning bouts against fighters from Uzbekistan and Georgia at the tournament, the seventh Youth World Championships of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), which opened August 17 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi and runs through August 23.

The draw then paired him in the quarter-finals with an Israeli competitor who had topped his group, and al-Obaidi said he withdrew rather than compete against him. “My decision is in support of the Palestinian cause. It carried national, moral, and religious value that outweighed a medal.”

The head of the Iraqi MMA Federation, Raed Jamil Abbas, said facing an Israeli opponent would conflict with the federation's values and principles, and called al-Obaidi's withdrawal a matter of honor rather than a lost medal.

Al-Obaidi's father, Musab Bakr al-Obaidi, said he was proud of his son's decision.

Iraqi athletes have withdrawn from international events rather than face Israeli competitors on several previous occasions. In 2022, two Iraqi wheelchair tennis players pulled out of a tournament in Romania, and in 2023 the Iraqi Olympic Committee criticized a weightlifter who competed alongside an Israeli lifter at the world championships in Saudi Arabia. Athletes from other Arab and Muslim countries such as Iran and Algeria have taken similar positions.

Iraq does not recognize Israel, and the two countries have no diplomatic relations. A law passed by the Iraqi parliament in 2022 criminalizes the normalization of political, economic, cultural, and other ties with Israel, with penalties ranging up to life imprisonment.