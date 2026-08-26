Shafaq News- Basra

Mustafa Abdul-Razzaq al-Mayahi, an Iraqi blogger and media figure, said Wednesday he had begun an open-ended hunger strike to protest a court decision extending his detention in the southern city of Basra.

Al-Mayahi is held on the order of the Publication and Media Court in Basra, a specialized court for cases involving journalists and online content. He said he launched the strike after the court prolonged his detention over a legal complaint against him.

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The case stems from videos he posted questioning fees charged on civilian vehicles entering Iraq through the Shalamcheh crossing, a land border point with Iran in Basra province. In the videos, al-Mayahi called for private vehicles to be allowed through the crossing and for the cancellation of a 3,000-dinar entry fee (about $2).

The complaint was filed by the General Commission for Border Crossings, the federal body that manages Iraq's land, sea, and air entry points. The court ordered al-Mayahi to be held until Wednesday to complete its investigation and record his statements about the posts.

His family said he was under severe psychological pressure in detention and voiced concern over his continued confinement and the hunger strike. It held government and security authorities responsible for his safety and well-being, and called for a review of his case and the measures taken against him.

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