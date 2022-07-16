71 press freedom violations reported in the Kurdistan Region-report

Shafaq News/ More than 71 press freedom violations have been reported in the Kurdistan region since January 2022, a press freedom watchdog said in its semi-annual report on Saturday.

Spokesperson for "Reporters" organization Soran Abdul-Qader said in a press conference earlier today, "71 cases of press freedom violation against 140 journalists have been reported in the different governorates of the Kurdistan region."

Followed by Erbil and Halabja, respectively, Duhok registered the highest number of reported cases. Al-Sulaymaniyah reported the lowest number of violations.

Abdul-Qader said that the violations reported in the first half of 2022 were mainly arrest, preventing coverage, and offering preferential treatment to certain media outlets.

"We urge the government of the Kurdistan region to implement the laws that protect the rights of the journalists in the Kurdistan region," he said.