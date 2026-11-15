Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah armed group on Sunday rejected the findings of a government investigation into alleged oil smuggling in Jurf al-Sakhr, accusing Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's administration of fabricating allegations to pressure the armed group into surrendering its weapons.

In a statement, the group said the accusations came despite its participation in negotiations over weapons regulation and the signing of a sovereignty agreement with members of the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework and the government.

The group insisted that Jurf al-Nasr, also known as Jurf al-Sakhr, and the issue of "resistance weapons" must remain outside political disputes, accusing the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the United States of exerting pressure through al-Zaidi's government.

According to Kataib Hezbollah, a technical committee that inspected the area found “no illegal interference” with oil pipelines, contradicting the government's account of the investigation.

Read more: Jurf al-Sakhr and Iraq's push to disarm factions

The group said inspectors had documented fuel storage tanks and a small processing facility used to improve fuel quality and supply military vehicles, heavy equipment and diesel generators during shortages, maintaining that the facility supported a military sector extending from northern Babil province to Al-Qaim on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Kataib Hezbollah also accused media outlets of circulating fabricated images allegedly attributed to the investigation committee, insisting that the facility was openly accessible and located more than five kilometers from the nearest oil pipeline.

Read more: Satellite report flags suspected oil smuggling in Iraq’s Jurf al-Sakhr

The group called on Iraq's judiciary to review penalties imposed on officials following the investigation and demanded separate inquiries into alleged corruption involving military food supplies, the public food ration system and a partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The statement followed the government's announcement on Saturday that an investigation committee had confirmed oil-smuggling allegations and identified refining facilities in Jurf al-Sakhr. Following the findings, al-Zaidi dismissed nine senior security and administrative officials in Babil and ordered suspects implicated in the alleged smuggling operations to be referred to the judiciary.

Meanwhile, informed government and political sources told Shafaq News on Sunday that al-Zaidi had given Kataib Hezbollah until the end of the week to hand over security control of Jurf al-Sakhr to government forces. The sources added the prime minister was considering deploying Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) special forces to establish control over the area if mediation efforts failed.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control