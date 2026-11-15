Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Judicial services resumed at the courthouse in Qamishli, northeastern Syria, on Sunday after nearly two years hiatus, following the integration of judicial operations previously administered by the now-dissolved Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) into a new institutional structure.

The reopening ceremony was attended by Al-Hasakah Governor Nour al-Din Ahmed, the province's chief prosecutor Ghazi al-Sheikh Ibrahim, and several judges and judicial officials.

Al-Sheikh Ibrahim told Shafaq News that restoring the courthouse would make legal services more accessible to residents of Qamishli and surrounding areas, who had previously been forced to travel to Al-Hasakah to pursue cases and complete legal procedures. He said the move would also help accelerate proceedings, address pending cases and improve access to judicial services.

Governor Ahmed told reporters, including a Shafaq News correspondent, that courts previously operated by AANES had been incorporated into a new judicial structure to ensure services continued across the province.

The courthouse had ceased operating under Syria's former judicial system following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024, after which the building was used by courts affiliated with AANES.

Before Assad's removal, the former Syrian government operated courthouses in Al-Hasakah and Qamishli alongside a separate network of AANES courts throughout the province.

In mid-October, the courthouse in Al-Hasakah resumed operations after approximately 22 months of closure, as part of broader efforts to restore judicial institutions across the province.

The reopening follows months of negotiations over integrating AANES's judicial system into Syrian state institutions. In April, a Justice Ministry delegation met with Governor Ahmed to discuss restoring court operations, although disagreements over the integration of judges and staff initially delayed progress.

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