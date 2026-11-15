Shafaq News- Maysan

Crude oil output at the Noor gas separation station in Iraq’s Maysan province has risen by 11.6%, from 9,291 to 10,373 barrels per day (bpd), Maysan Oil Company Director General Hussein Kadhim Luaibi said on Sunday.

The facility processes crude from 18 wells as part of the Oil Ministry’s efforts to expand production and improve operational efficiency, he added.

Maysan is home to several major oilfields, including Halfaya, which yielded around 400,000 bpd in August and processed 190 million standard cubic feet of associated gas daily, and Amarah, where a new gas separation station began trial operations earlier this month at 3,000 bpd, with plans to reach 8,000 bpd.

Iraq aims to raise national oil production to 10 million bpd by 2030 to support economic growth, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi revealed last Sunday.