Shafaq News- Maysan

Iraqi authorities arrested eight Oil Products Distribution Company employees in Maysan province for allegedly purchasing materials at twice their normal prices, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Sunday.

Maysan Investigation Court specializing in integrity cases ordered their detention under Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which covers misconduct by public officials causing financial losses to the state.

Earlier that day, Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission disclosed the detention of two warehouse custodians at the state-run General Company for Grain Trade in Maysan over 485 tons of missing unhusked rice.