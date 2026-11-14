Shafaq News

Denmark beat Portugal 4-1 away on Saturday, while Sweden and Austria secured promotion to League A during the penultimate round of UEFA Nations League group matches.

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in Braga as Denmark ended Portugal’s perfect start after four consecutive victories. Portugal, already through to the quarter-finals, remains on 12 points, with Denmark moving to nine.

Norway stayed in contention with a 3-1 home win over Wales. Antonio Nusa and Andreas Schjelderup scored before David Brooks pulled one back, with Erling Haaland’s late penalty settling the match. Norway has six points and visits Denmark on Tuesday for the remaining quarter-final place in Group A4.

Viktor Gyokeres converted two penalties as Sweden beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 to clinch promotion. The victory took Sweden to 13 points, five clear of its opponent with one match remaining. Romania beat Poland 2-1 in the group’s other fixture, with Alexandru Cicaldau and Dennis Man scoring before Marcel Regula replied.

Austria secured promotion and first place in Group B3 with a 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in Linz, substitute Sasa Kalajdzic scoring the winner. Kosovo and Israel drew 0-0 earlier in the day.

Northern Ireland beat Ukraine 1-0 through Terry Devlin, while Hungary won 2-0 in Georgia. The results leave Northern Ireland on 11 points and Hungary on 10 ahead of their meeting in Budapest on Tuesday.