Shafaq News- London

The UEFA Nations League opened on Thursday with Germany denied a winning start under Jurgen Klopp, Norway edging Denmark in a five-goal thriller, and defending champion Portugal beating Wales.

Germany drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in Amsterdam after Cody Gakpo struck in stoppage time to cancel out Felix Nmecha’s first-half opener. Nmecha put Germany ahead in the 32nd minute, but Gakpo volleyed home in the 92nd to earn Xavi Hernandez a point in his first match as Netherlands coach.

Norway opened Group A4 with a 3-2 home victory over Denmark, with Erling Haaland scoring twice as Stale Solbakken’s team made a winning start to the campaign.

Portugal began its Nations League title defense with a 1-0 win over Wales in Lisbon. Joao Felix scored the only goal in the 22nd minute, while Cristiano Ronaldo later had an effort ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Greece produced the other standout League A result, coming from behind to beat Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade. Andrija Zivkovic put Serbia ahead in the fourth minute, but Christos Tzolis equalized in the 74th before Anastasios Douvikas scored the winner five minutes into stoppage time.

The opening Nations League matchday continues on Friday with Italy hosting Belgium and France visiting Turkiye in League A.