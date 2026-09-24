Shafaq News- New York/ Kuwait

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s efforts to bring weapons under state control during a UN address on Thursday.

Al-Sabah called for regional understandings based on good-neighborly relations and said freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz must be guaranteed without restrictions or conditions.

Read more: Iraq factions resist disarmament as coalition exit nears

He accused Iran of using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage in the war and said Iranian attacks had targeted civilian sites in Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Earlier today, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani read a joint statement at the UN on behalf of around 80 countries calling for the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and condemning Iran’s actions in the waterway.

Read more: Iran war spreads to Iraq and Red Sea as regional risks mount