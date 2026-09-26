Shafaq News- London

Spain came from behind to beat England 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday, headlining the opening round of UEFA Nations League matches across Europe.

Lamine Yamal gave Spain the lead in the second minute before England turned the match around through Anthony Gordon in the 36th minute and Harry Kane four minutes later. Alex Baena equalized for Spain in the 60th minute before Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner in the 74th, giving the world champions three points in Group A3.

Croatia joined Spain on three points after defeating Czechia 2-1 in Prague. Luka Modric opened the scoring in the 47th minute before Adam Karabec equalized seven minutes later. Marco Pasalic restored Croatia's lead in the 77th minute as Slaven Bilic began his second spell as national team coach with a victory.

In League B Group 1, Switzerland defeated North Macedonia 3-0 in Skopje, with Remo Freuler scoring in the 22nd minute and Zeki Amdouni adding goals in the 41st and 74th. The result put Switzerland on three points after Slovenia and Scotland drew 0-0 earlier Saturday.

Finland recorded the day's biggest victory, beating San Marino 7-0 in League C Group 1. Joel Pohjanpalo completed a hat-trick with goals in the fifth, 79th, and 88th minutes, while Adrian Svanback, Benjamin Kallman, and Leo Walta, who scored twice, completed the rout.

Spain host Croatia on September 29, while England visit Czechia. Switzerland travel to Scotland, and Finland host Belarus in the next round of fixtures.