Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq beat Kuwait 3-2 in a dramatic Gulf Cup 27 clash on Saturday, securing its first victory of the tournament with a stoppage-time winner in Jeddah.

After a goalless first half, Zidane Iqbal put Iraq ahead in the 52nd minute from an Ali Jasim assist. Kuwait responded in the 74th when Yousef Nasser converted a penalty to make it 1-1.

Saif Rashid restored Iraq’s lead in the 83rd minute before Nasser equalized again in the 90th, but Karrar Nabil struck in the ninth minute of stoppage time to seal the win.

The victory moves Iraq to four points from two Group A matches after its opening 1-1 draw with Oman. Kuwait remains without a point and is eliminated from semifinal contention following back-to-back defeats.

Saudi Arabia and Oman meet later on Saturday in the group’s other second-round match.

Iraq closes the group stage against host Saudi Arabia on September 29, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.