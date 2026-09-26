Shafaq News- New York

Saudi Arabia supports Iraq’s efforts to bring weapons under state control and strengthen its sovereignty and security, while opposing the use of Iraqi territory to attack neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, bin Farhan said Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region had faced “blatant Iranian attacks,” arguing that Gulf security is inseparable from regional and global security.

Read more: Arms and ballots: Iraq's armed factions test constitutional boundaries

The Saudi minister warned that threats to international shipping could affect the global economy and called for freedom of navigation across international waterways. He also urged the restoration of pre-war operations in the Strait of Hormuz without the imposition of fees, saying the recovery of global supply chains is a shared responsibility.

Bin Farhan also called for a region free of weapons of mass destruction and for peaceful nuclear facilities to remain under international oversight.

Saudi Arabia continues to support de-escalation efforts, particularly those led by Qatar and Pakistan, to help restore regional stability, he added.

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