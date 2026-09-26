Shafaq News- Sanaa

Saudi Arabia carried out 27 airstrikes across six Yemeni provinces over the previous 24 hours, the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Saturday.

Aircraft operating from bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif targeted Taiz, Marib, Saada, Amran, Ibb and Hajjah, according to Saree. “Saudi air and missile attacks since the latest escalation began have reached 1,059,” he said.

🔴 متحدث القوات المسلحة:♦️ شن العدو السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 27 غارة من طائرات "F15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي #خميس_مشيط و #الطائف♦️ غارات العدو السعودي استهدفت الأعيان المدنية من جسور وطرقات وغيرها في محافظات #تعز و #مأرب و #صعدة و #عمران و #إب و #حجة♦️ إجمالي غارات… pic.twitter.com/UKJGhtm8KD — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) September 26, 2026

In Ibb, Houthi-run authorities said an airstrike hit the Dalil Bridge in Al-Makhadir district. The Transport and Public Works Ministry condemned the attack, saying roads and bridges constitute civilian infrastructure.

In a statement, forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government said their aircraft hit Houthi positions, reinforcements, supply routes and weapons depots across Taiz, including north of Taiz city, Al-Waziyah and Hayfan. The army said the strikes destroyed vehicles and killed or wounded dozens of Houthi fighters, including field commanders.

#تعز الطيران الحربي لقواتنا المسلحة يستهدف مواقع وتعزيزات وتجمعات حوثية في جبهات تعزشن الطيران الحربي لقواتنا المسلحة سلسلة غارات استهدفت مواقع وتجمعات وتعزيزات تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية المدعومة من إيران، في عدة جبهات بمحافظة تعز.وأوضح مصدر عسكري للمركز الإعلامي… pic.twitter.com/j6qxD0p5uy — المركز الإعلامي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@Yem_army_media) September 26, 2026

The renewed fighting has displaced nearly 130,000 people over the past three weeks, including an estimated 71,000 children, according to UNICEF. Most of those displaced are in Taiz, where fighting, blocked roads and a lack of transportation have prevented many families from reaching safer areas.

Yemen’s humanitarian crisis was already severe before the latest escalation. UNICEF said more than 2.2 million children under five were projected to suffer acute malnutrition in 2026, including more than half a million facing severe acute malnutrition. Among nearly 2,900 children screened recently by mobile nutrition teams, more than one in four were acutely malnourished, and more than 200 had severe acute malnutrition.