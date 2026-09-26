Shafaq News- Jeddah

Iraq faces Kuwait on Saturday in its second Gulf Cup 27 match, seeking its first victory after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Oman.

The Group A match kicks off at 6:55 p.m. Baghdad time at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. Kuwait enters the game without a point after losing 1-0 to host Saudi Arabia in its opener.

Saudi Arabia leads Group A with three points, while Iraq and Oman have one each and Kuwait has none. The top two teams advance to the semifinals.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold said on Friday that his team is confident of beating Kuwait, adding that the Gulf Cup gives newer players a chance to gain experience and contribute to the national team’s future.

Kuwait coach Helio Sousa also described the match as a major challenge, with his team working to correct mistakes from its opening defeat as it targets all three points.

Oman faces Saudi Arabia at 9:00 p.m. Baghdad time in Saturday’s other Group A match. Iraq closes the group stage against Saudi Arabia on September 29 at 8:30 p.m. Baghdad time.