Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will face Kuwait on Saturday in Group A of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup in Saudi Arabia, having gone unbeaten in their last five meetings with their Gulf rivals.

Iraq has won two and drawn three of the last five meetings between the sides. The most recent two came in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup: a 2-2 draw on March 20, 2025, and a goalless draw on September 10, 2024.

Before that, Iraq beat Kuwait 1-0 in a friendly on December 30, 2022, and 2-1 in another friendly on January 27, 2021. A friendly on September 10, 2018, ended 2-2.

Kuwait's last win over Iraq came in 2014, a 1-0 victory.

Saturday's match, on September 26, is an important fixture in the Group A standings for both teams.