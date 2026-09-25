Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye army chiefs intend to hold an "urgent meeting" of their military chiefs of staff, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, citing escalating military tensions with Yemen's Houthis and attacks on Saudi territory.

The three countries would discuss providing support to Riyadh under their joint defense agreement.

Islamabad and Ankara condemn “attacks that targeted Mecca and Saudi facilities,” the ministry added, affirming “Saudi Arabia's right to defend its security.”

On August 7, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, under which an armed attack on any one of the three countries is treated as an attack on all. The pact builds on a bilateral Saudi-Pakistani framework formalized on September 17, 2025, when the two countries signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with a similar provision.

Strikes between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have escalated alongside ongoing fighting between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the Houthis. The latter earlier announced they would continue their blockade of Saudi-linked shipping, in response to a Saudi blockade of Yemen.

The group has targeted several military sites inside Saudi Arabia as well as oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco, while Saudi aircraft have carried out hundreds of strikes on what it described as Houthi positions.