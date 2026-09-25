Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military said Friday it killed a commander and a fighter from Hamas's armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in two separate attacks in Gaza City over the past few days.

It identified the two as Hassan Mahmoud Siam, a commander in Hamas's military wing, and Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara, another operative in the group. Siam infiltrated Israel during the October 7, 2023, attack and was involved in holding Israeli hostages.

According to the Israeli military, the two had recently been involved in “attacks against Israeli civilians and troops,” including shooting attacks and planting explosive devices in the Yellow Line area.

🔴ELIMINATED: 2 Hamas terrorists, Hassan Mahmoud Siam, a commander in Hamas’ military wing & Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara, another operative in Hamas’ military wing. Mahmoud Siam infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre and was involved in the holding of hostages Amit Soussana, Keith & Aviva Siegel and Dafna Elyakim in Gaza. Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and operated to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. Additionally, they were involved in shooting attacks against IDF troops and in planting explosive devices in the Yellow Line area, and were eliminated in order to remove the threat they posed. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 25, 2026

Separately, a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local media.

#صورة | الشهيد محمد كامل سليمان محسن(الرقب) ، الذي ارتقى شهيدا في قصف الاحتلال على منطقة المواصي في خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة. https://t.co/kiamZiMICj — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 25, 2026

The Israeli army said that two of its soldiers were killed in Gaza after a drone it had launched exploded and fell on a tent housing troops.

Gaza’s Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,408 Palestinians killed and 4,916 wounded, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,928 deaths and 175,030 injuries.