Israel kills Hamas commander in Gaza

Israel kills Hamas commander in Gaza
2026-09-25T15:18:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military said Friday it killed a commander and a fighter from Hamas's armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in two separate attacks in Gaza City over the past few days.

It identified the two as Hassan Mahmoud Siam, a commander in Hamas's military wing, and Adham Sabhi Salim Ziara, another operative in the group. Siam infiltrated Israel during the October 7, 2023, attack and was involved in holding Israeli hostages.

According to the Israeli military, the two had recently been involved in “attacks against Israeli civilians and troops,” including shooting attacks and planting explosive devices in the Yellow Line area.

Separately, a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local media.

The Israeli army said that two of its soldiers were killed in Gaza after a drone it had launched exploded and fell on a tent housing troops.

Gaza’s Health Ministry put the toll since the Oct. 11, 2025, ceasefire at 1,408 Palestinians killed and 4,916 wounded, bringing the overall figures since Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,928 deaths and 175,030 injuries.

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