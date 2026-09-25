Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 18:21)

The Israeli army carried out a series of airstrikes, artillery shelling, and controlled detonations across several villages in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Friday.

Airstrikes hit the towns of Bani Hayyan, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and a valley area between the villages of Froun and Al-Ghandouriya, with the latter strike sparking fires in the area.

Controlled detonations were also carried out in the towns of Al-Tayybah, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, and Deir Seryan, while artillery shelling targeted the town of Adshit al-Qusayr.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesperson said an interceptor missile was fired at a suspicious aerial target detected in the area where its forces operate in southern Lebanon, without giving further details.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the toll from Israeli attacks between Mar. 2 and Sept. 25 at 4,386 people killed and 12,413 wounded.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah resumed in March 2026. A US-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 16 and was later extended, while Israel and Lebanon signed a broader framework agreement on June 26 covering Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese Army deployment. Israeli military operations have nevertheless continued in southern Lebanon, with Israel saying many of its strikes target Hezbollah positions.

The Lebanese Army said on September 9 that Israeli forces had committed about 7,700 violations of the framework agreement since it was signed on June 26. It added that Israeli forces had opened fire near Lebanese Army personnel and patrols, and said repeated attacks and violations, particularly recent ones, had triggered a new wave of displacement from areas previously considered safe.