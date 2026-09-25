Shafaq News- New York

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that his government's priorities are for the state to make the decision on war and peace, and for weapons and instruments of force to remain in the hands of its constitutional institutions.

Heading Iraq's delegation to the 81st session of the General Assembly in New York, al-Zaidi also outlined plans to expand oil production and export routes, attract international investment, strengthen Iraq's security capabilities and pursue diplomacy to ease regional conflicts. Weapons And State Authority

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Al-Zaidi said his government's vision is rooted in a national determination to restore the authority of the law, strengthen state institutions, and consolidate citizens' trust in them.

"Our governing priorities are for the state to hold the authority to decide on matters of war and peace, and for weapons and instruments of force to remain in the hands of its constitutional institutions," he said.

The government's executive measures are grounded in the law and the national interest, and aim to build a state of institutions, safeguard sovereignty, consolidate stability and create the conditions for development and investment, according to al-Zaidi.

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Security After The Global Coalition

With the Global Coalition's military mission in Iraq due to end on Sept. 30, Baghdad is moving its ties with strategic partners from military cooperation toward economic and development cooperation, al-Zaidi said.

Iraq will build on its victory over terrorism to complete the development of its own security and military capabilities, the prime minister said. He urged all countries to secure their borders and stay vigilant against conditions that breed extremism and called for greater intelligence sharing to counter organized crime and cross-border drug trafficking.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq had endured wars, sanctions and terrorism “perhaps more than any other country,” paying a heavy price in lives, resources and lost development.

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Palestine And Regional Diplomacy

Pointing to the replica at UN headquarters of the stele of Hammurabi, the ancient Babylonian king, which states that laws were made to prevent the strong from oppressing the weak, al-Zaidi said: "Today, we see the weak subjected to injustice because the law of the powerful prevails, rather than the power of the law." For that reason, he said, the Palestinian cause remains central to any discussion of stability in the region.

There can be no security in the Middle East without a just resolution of the Palestinian cause that recognizes the Palestinian people's right to their land, to self-determination and to a sovereign state, al-Zaidi said. He stressed the utmost importance of facilitating humanitarian aid access and protecting civilians in the Palestinian territories.

Iraq supports dialogue and diplomacy to defuse crises and end conflicts through negotiation, the prime minister said, adding that genuine stability is built not through wars but through shared interests that make cooperation more beneficial than conflict. Iraq extends its hand to all based on respect for sovereignty, non-interference and good neighborliness, he said.

Oil, Energy And Trade Routes

Iraq plans to raise crude oil production, develop gas fields and expand refining and petrochemical industries to become a global energy production hub, al-Zaidi said.

He voiced concern over repercussions affecting freedom of transportation and maritime navigation, and the resulting crisis of rising global energy prices. In response, Iraq is diversifying its oil export routes and developing energy pipelines and corridors through Turkiye, Jordan and Syria to reach world markets.

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Iraq is also offering extensive facilities for trade to cross its territory as an alternative to complex trade corridors, the prime minister said. Central to that effort is the Development Road, a planned corridor linking East and West from the Grand Faw Port on Iraq's Gulf coast to Turkiye and on to Europe. “The project is open to partnership with all of Iraq's neighbors and friends, since countries linked by ports, railways and energy networks gain a greater interest in safeguarding stability.”

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Economy, Youth And Rights

Al-Zaidi said his government aims to build a modern, diversified economy by gradually reducing the effects of Iraq's reliance on oil revenue, strengthening open-market policies, and supporting the private sector with legal, tax and customs guarantees. It is also fighting corruption and protecting public funds, he said.

Iraq has the resources, the market, the location and the determination to build a new economy, the prime minister said, calling on the world to invest in the country. Given the high proportion of young people in Iraqi society, the government seeks to place them at the heart of the future economy through education, jobs, entrepreneurship, and the digital economy.

“The government remains constitutionally committed to protecting human rights and freedoms, strengthening women's participation, caring for children and preserving Iraq's ethnic, religious and cultural diversity,” he said.

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Climate And Water

The security Iraq seeks goes beyond ending conflicts to confronting climate change, desertification, and water scarcity, which affect the country's food security, al-Zaidi said. Iraq remains committed to its legitimate and equitable water rights, he said, calling for joint management of water resources based on cooperation and international law.

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A Partner For The Future

"Iraq has never stood on the sidelines. It is the heart of history and the pulse of the present, and it is worthy of partnership toward the future," al-Zaidi said.

The prime minister reaffirmed Iraq's support for the United Nations and praised its work in Iraq through the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), whose mandate ended in December 2025. He said Iraq would pursue productive cooperation with the UN in its efforts to mitigate the effects of wars and conflicts around the world.

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