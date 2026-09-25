Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) arrested two officers traveling in a civilian vehicle carrying smuggled medicines on a road in the eastern province of Diyala, a security source told Shafaq News.

The medicines had not undergone official inspection and included psychotropic substances prohibited from sale in Iraqi pharmacies, according to the source.

The two officers were taken to a security center for questioning ahead of legal proceedings.

Another source told Shafaq News that the police found the body of Abbas Jawad Akash, director of the water department in the Abu Saida subdistrict northeast of Baquba. Akash had been shot dead, and his body was found in an orchard.