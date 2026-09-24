Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) said on Thursday that it had executed 1,568 judicial arrest warrants across Baghdad and other provinces under its nationwide “Shadow of Justice” operation, launched on Aug. 23.

The arrests included 553 suspects wanted over extortion and threats, 195 over fraud, 194 on drug-related charges, 54 on terrorism charges, and 54 accused of promoting the banned Baath Party.

The INSS said the end of the operation would not halt efforts to track down other wanted suspects, with arrest warrants continuing to be enforced.

A security source told Shafaq News a day before the launch that Iraqi forces were preparing the campaign against suspects wanted on terrorism, drug, and other charges. Authorities promoted “Shadow of Justice” through videos and street banners and encouraged residents to provide information through a designated hotline.