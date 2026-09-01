Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces have arrested more than 500 people wanted on judicial warrants in Baghdad and several provinces, the country’s National Security Service (INSS) said on Tuesday.

According to Arshad al-Hakim, the Service’s spokesman, the arrests were carried out in coordination with judicial authorities as part of a wide-ranging operation targeting suspects accused of crimes including murder, theft, terrorism and drug offenses.

The operation, known as “Shadow of Justice,” began on Aug. 23 and remains underway, with security forces continuing their pursuit of other wanted suspects.

On Aug. 22, a security source told Shafaq News that Iraqi security forces were preparing to launch the nationwide operation. Videos and brief statements showed INSS promoting the campaign, while banners bearing the phrases “Shadow of Justice” and “Implementation underway” appeared on streets. The banners also urged residents to contact a designated hotline.