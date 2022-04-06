Anti-terrorism department locates the launch site of the Kawergosk rockets

Shafaq News / The anti-terrorism department in the Kurdistan Region identified the location from which Katyusha rockets were launched targeting the vicinity of Kawergosk refinery.

The department said in a statement that the rockets were launched from al-Hamdaniyah crossing towards Erbil, noting that they landed near al-Zab river and Kawergosk refinery.

No casualties were recorded.

Earlier today, a rocket attack targeted Kawergosk refinery operated by Kar company, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Katyusha rockets landed in an area near the refinery in Khabat district, west of Erbil.

The deputy commissioner of Khabat, Kwistan Ahmed, that the security forces are investigating the issue.