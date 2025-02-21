CTS: 18 Hideouts destroyed in Qarachok sweep

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) conducted on Friday, a security operation in Mount Qarachok, Makhmour district.

“Our forces successfully carried out a security mission in Mount Qarachok, destroying 18 terrorist hideouts, seven tunnels used by militants, as well as the seizure of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and solar-powered devices,” CTS noted in an official statement.

Notably, in recent months, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service has intensified its operations against ISIS remnants. In January 2025 alone, these efforts led to the deaths of 31 militants, while 18 other fighters were captured.