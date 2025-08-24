Iraq’s CTS captures senior ISIS commander in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Sunday the arrest of one of the “most dangerous militants” in Baghdad after tracking his movements for an extended period.

In a statement, the service described the operation as “part of ongoing preemptive efforts to pursue ISIS remnants across Iraq.’’

The detainee, whose name was not disclosed, initially served as a military commander in the group’s so-called “Southern Province.” He later joined the “Islamic Police” in Nineveh, worked in the “Sharia Committee – Preaching Battalion,” and eventually rose to the leadership of the “Nahawand Division.”

Iraq has been tracking ISIS remnants since the group’s military defeat in 2017, after it had seized nearly one-third of the country’s territory in 2014.