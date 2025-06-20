Iraqi Counter-Terrorism launches operation against ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi counter-terrorism forces launched a targeted military operation in southern Kirkuk on Friday, destroying ISIS hideouts in a rugged valley long used as a base by the group.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that elite units from the Counter-Terrorism Service, backed by air support, conducted a field operation in Wadi al-Shay, within the Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, destroying several ISIS shelters used for movement and concealment.

No casualties were reported among Iraqi forces, according to the source, who noted that further preemptive operations will continue in Wadi al-Shay and surrounding areas to sever supply lines and deny the militants haven.

Wadi al-Shay is one of the most challenging terrains in southern Kirkuk, with dense vegetation and interwoven hills. It has served as a strategic hideout for ISIS remnants since the group’s territorial defeat.

The valley has seen repeated operations since 2018 by the Counter-Terrorism Service and Rapid Response Forces. Its location — linking Kirkuk with the Hamrin Mountains and stretching toward Diyala and Saladin provinces — makes it a critical corridor used by militants to move and launch attacks.