Iraqi army takes full control of ISIS stronghold in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army completed the clearing and excavation operation in the Zghaytun Valley in Kirkuk province, a former hotspot for terrorist activity, Major General Muaz Badai announced on Tuesday.

Badai told Shafaq News that the valley is now under full Iraqi Army control after two decades of “exploitation by extremist groups,” adding that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and secure areas previously used as safe havens.

The army finished dredging and reshaping the valley’s watercourse into a real channel while eliminating reed-covered areas that had served as a hideout for militants, he indicated, adding that engineering teams also constructed fortified outposts.

He also noted that the Iraqi Army continues its operations to eliminate terrorism and secure liberated areas by carrying out targeted military missions and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

Following the group's territorial defeat in 2017, remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) have maintained a presence in rural and mountainous areas of Kirkuk province, particularly in the rugged terrain of the Hamrin Mountains and valleys such as Wadi al-Shay and Wadi Zghayton. These areas have served as logistical corridors and hideouts for ISIS cells, enabling them to regroup and launch hit-and-run attacks, ambushes, and IED operations targeting security forces and civilians.