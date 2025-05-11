Iraqi F-16s target ISIS sites in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Air Force carried out two precision airstrikes on Sunday, targeting ISIS hideouts in Wadi al-Shay, in Daquq district south of Kirkuk, a security source said.

The operation was based on accurate intelligence, which identified locations used by ISIS cells for movement and attack planning, the source told Shafaq News.

The strikes, conducted by Iraqi F-16 fighter jets, resulted in the destruction of the identified positions, with no reported casualties among security forces or civilians.

“These sites were being used as shelters and logistical bases by ISIS remnants operating in the area,” the source added.