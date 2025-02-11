Iraq’s JOC: two terrorists killed in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces killed two terrorits in an airstrike east of Saladin, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the JOC said the strike took place in the Balkana area “based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and under the supervision of the Targeting Cell at the Joint Operations Command.”

Following the airstrike, a special forces unit from the East Saladin Operations Command, in coordination with a reconnaissance team from the Military Intelligence Directorate, conducted a ground search of the targeted site. “The operation led to the discovery of two militant bodies, various weapons, mobile phones, and other materials deemed as criminal evidence,” the statement added.

Shafaq News sources had previously reported on the operation, noting that Iraqi forces were conducting strikes against ISIS in the region.

In recent months, Iraqi warplanes have conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ISIS remnants in the so-called Triangle of Death among the provinces of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, resulting in the deaths of over 150 ISIS militants, including leaders, and the dismantling of several of the group’s sleeper cells.