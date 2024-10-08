Iraqi JOC announces death of ISIS leader in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) confirmed the death of Abu Omar al-Qurayshi, the so-called ISIS Wali (governor) of Saladin, during a recent military operation.

The Command stated that “following airstrikes on Monday targeting an ISIS hideout in the Aith region of Saladin, a ground force from the Operations Command, along with intelligence units, was dispatched at 5:00 AM Tuesday to inspect the site.”

“The force discovered four dismembered bodies of ISIS militants as a result of the precise airstrikes, including the body of Abu Omar al-Qurayshi. Additionally, they recovered three explosive vests, a variety of weapons, night-vision devices, numerous grenades, eight mobile phones, and various logistical supplies.”

During further search operations, the security forces located and destroyed another ISIS hideout nearby. The operation is still ongoing, according to the statement.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region.