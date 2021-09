Shafaq News/ Warplanes of the Global Coalition on Friday evening bombed ISIS hideouts near the Kafri district in the Garmyan independent administration, the Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "three air raids, carried out by the Coalition warplanes, targeted terrorist hideouts near Nojul district in Kafri at 10 p.m. on Friday."

"French planes bombed a location, where terrorists were hiding, near the village of Qalan, according to intelligence," the source said.