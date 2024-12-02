Iraqi air forces conduct several raids on ISIS locations in Tikrit

Shafaq News / On Monday, Iraqi airstrikes targeted cells belonging to ISIS, east of Tikrit in Saladin province, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Iraqi aircraft struck several locations believed to host ISIS militants in the Hawi Um al-Laban area, south of Al-Zarga Bridge, east of Tikrit in Saladin province."

The source added that "aircraft remain active in the area, continuing their operations."

The operation, the source explained, was conducted based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate and overseen by the Targeting Cell. The strike was carried out by F-16 fighter jets, specifically targeting a terrorist cell.

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their operations against ISIS, resulting in the arrest and killing of dozens, including prominent leaders.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region.