Iraqi forces recover 7 ISIS bodies after airstrikes in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have recovered several bodies of ISIS militants, including suicide bombers wearing explosive belts, following an Iraqi F-16 airstrike along the Saladin-Kirkuk border.

On Sunday, the Joint Operations Command stated that a security sweep of the targeted site in the Zarka region uncovered seven ISIS bodies along with weapons, logistical supplies, and other materials. “The search operation remains ongoing in the area.”

Two days earlier, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two airstrikes on an ISIS hideout in the Zarka, completely destroying it and killing four militants inside, the Security Media Cell confirmed.

In response, security forces launched a wide-scale operation in southern Saladin to locate the bodies of ISIS militants killed in recent airstrikes.

Notably, in recent months, Iraqi warplanes have conducted a series of airstrikes targeting ISIS remnants in the Triangle of Death (Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala). These operations have resulted in the deaths of over 150 ISIS militants, including leaders, and the dismantling of several of the group’s sleeper cells.