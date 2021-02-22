ISIS is not the only terrorist group in Iraq, Kurdish Official

News Apartments / The Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region, Rebar Ahmed, said on Monday that "ISIS is not the only terrorist group in Iraq."

Ahmed explained in a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, that the attack on Erbil International Airport confirms that “there are terrorist groups other of ISIS in Iraq.”

He expressed the need of joint action between Erbil and Baghdad and the US-led coalition to eliminate the groups that “target airports and diplomatic missions in Iraq.”

The Region's Interior Minister said a joint committee was formed between the Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, as well as another committee affiliated to the Federal Government conducted the investigation into Erbil attack, stressing that KRG is awaiting the implementation of the decisions of this committee, and the arrest of those who found guilty.

On February 15, 2021, A rocket attack in Kurdistan ’Erbil killed a civilian contractor and injured others including a U.S. service member.

According to initial reports, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said the rockets targeted a U.S.-led military base.

It was the most deadly attack to hit U.S.-led forces for almost a year in Iraq, where tensions have escalated between U.S. forces and Iran.

International and national parties condemned the attack.