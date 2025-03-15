Terrorism arrests: Three Syrians detained in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested three Syrian nationals for distributing materials promoting militant groups, a security official reported on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source confirmed that the individuals were detained in Baghdad al-Jadida, east of the capital, for glorifying organizations, including Syria’s Jabhat al-Nusra.

"They were found in possession of printed and digital materials promoting extremist ideology," the source stated. "Their activities posed a potential threat to public security."

In addition, Iraqi authorities have intensified monitoring of social media accounts and begun arresting Syrians suspected of promoting terrorism, following a surge in violence along Syria’s coastal region. Security forces have also been directed to scrutinize the records of all Syrians in Iraq, particularly those with expired residency permits.