Terrorism arrests: Three Syrians detained in Iraq

Terrorism arrests: Three Syrians detained in Iraq
2025-03-15T05:34:07+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested three Syrian nationals for distributing materials promoting militant groups, a security official reported on Saturday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source confirmed that the individuals were detained in Baghdad al-Jadida, east of the capital, for glorifying organizations, including Syria’s Jabhat al-Nusra.

"They were found in possession of printed and digital materials promoting extremist ideology," the source stated. "Their activities posed a potential threat to public security."

In addition, Iraqi authorities have intensified monitoring of social media accounts and begun arresting Syrians suspected of promoting terrorism, following a surge in violence along Syria’s coastal region. Security forces have also been directed to scrutinize the records of all Syrians in Iraq, particularly those with expired residency permits.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon