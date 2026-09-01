Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi security forces arrested two suspects near Baqubah in Diyala province, northeastern Iraq, on Tuesday for allegedly trafficking and selling unlicensed weapons, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said a National Security Service (INSS) unit seized about 20 weapons from the suspects, including pistols, rifles and hand grenades.

Earlier today, the INSS said security forces have arrested more than 500 people wanted on judicial warrants since launching the Shadow of Justice operation on August 23.