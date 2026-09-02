Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday's trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session's 154,250 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,000 dinars and bought it at 154,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 154,450 dinars and buying prices at 154,400 dinars.