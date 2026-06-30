Iraq’s authorities arrest 300+ suspects in June

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) arrested 301 suspects in eight security and criminal cases during June, the agency said on Tuesday.

Those busted included 26 on terrorism charges, 57 drug traffickers and dealers, 101 accused of blackmail and threats, and 41 charged with fraud and financial scams. The agency also detained 15 people accused of belonging to extremist religious movements, 48 linked to the banned Baath Party or promoting its ideology, five on human trafficking charges, and eight accused of smuggling petroleum products.

INSS seized and destroyed 352 tons of expired and banned food products and shut down 80 commercial sites and businesses for violating regulations.

In May, the agency arrested 285 suspects, including 15 on terrorism charges.