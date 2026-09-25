Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi security forces arrested three suspects on Friday in the killing of Abbas Jawad Akash, head of the water department in the Abu Saida subdistrict of Diyala province, a police source told Shafaq News.

The suspects were taken to a detention center for questioning, the source said.

Akash's body was found with gunshot wounds in an orchard on Thursday evening, according to a security source.

Police have classified the killing as a criminal case based on initial findings, and the victim's family has filed a complaint against several suspects.