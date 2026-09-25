Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk International Airport operates no flights to Iran and has not dispatched any aircraft to Iranian airports, spokesman Hardi al-Salihi told Shafaq News on Friday.

Al-Salihi said the airport follows the rules set by Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority and other government bodies and runs international flights only on officially approved schedules and routes.

Kirkuk airport is run by the province's investment commission rather than Iraq's Ministry of Transport.

Air travel between Iraq and Iran came to a halt this week after ground-handling companies stopped servicing Iran flights at Iraqi airports, citing concerns over US penalties. The US Treasury had announced sanctions on Sept. 8 against 36 entities linked to Iran's aviation sector, including 27 airlines. Najaf International Airport separately suspended all flights to and from Iran from early Friday.