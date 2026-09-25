Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria Petroleum Company said Friday it had begun sending the first gasoline shipments through Syrian ports toward border crossings into Iraq.

Three tankers loaded with fuel have arrived at Syrian ports, and the first, carrying about 32,000 tons of gasoline, has been unloaded, while the other two await their turn, the company's institutional communication director, Safwan Sheikh Ahmed, said in a statement.

Loading onto trucks began on September 22, with two convoys dispatched so far: the first of 10 tankers and the second of 55, and the ports and technical crews are ready to raise capacity to 150 tanker trucks a day once more become available to complete the transport across the border into Iraq.