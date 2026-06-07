Iraqi forces neutralize ISIS weapons stash in Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) on Sunday uncovered and destroyed a weapons cache left behind by ISIS in Diyala, as part of ongoing security operations across the country’s north and east regions.

The raid, conducted in the Nada area of Baladruz district, recovered 25 60mm mortar shells, 19 large rockets, and three improvised explosive devices.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, it continues to operate as an insurgent network across the desert and rural areas. In mid-April, the Interior Ministry reported that security forces dismantled four ISIS-linked cells during operations conducted in 2026, warning that the group has increasingly relied on social media and online gaming platforms to recruit young people.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency