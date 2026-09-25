Shafaq News- Duhok

A fire destroyed three tents and residents’ belongings at the Sheikhan camp for internally displaced people in eastern Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Preliminary findings identified an electrical short circuit as the likely cause. Firefighters contained the blaze, with no casualties reported.

حـ,,ـريق يلتهم #مخيم_الشيخان للنازحين في #دهوك ويتسبب بخسائر مادية #شفق_نيوز https://t.co/UK1ABc6WoF — شفق نيوز - shafaq news (@shafaqnewsarb) September 25, 2026

A similar incident on July 21 damaged four tents at the site but caused no injuries.

Duhok remains one of Iraq’s main displacement hubs, hosting more than 205,000 internally displaced people as of the end of 2025, according to UN data. Sheikhan camp houses about 2,492 residents, most of whom fled Sinjar in Nineveh province during the ISIS offensive in 2014.

Read more: Iraq’s Displacement: War-driven migration