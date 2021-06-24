Report

Turkish attacks cause massive fire north of Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-24T12:43:58+0000
Turkish attacks cause massive fire north of Duhok

Shafaq News/ Eyewitnesses reported on Thursday that fires erupted in hundreds of dunums of agricultural land and natural forests, north of Duhok, as a result of Turkish shelling.

Witnesses told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery bombarded this afternoon the vicinity of Deshish in Kani Masi district, north of Duhok.

They added that large fires broke out in the vicinity of the village, causing damage to hundreds of acres of agricultural land and forests, noting that the fires were still burning until the moment.

