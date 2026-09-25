Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A mobile fuel tank exploded near the Bashmakh international border crossing in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Friday, killing two workers, a security source told Shafaq News.

The blast occurred on the Bashmakh-Penjwen road as the men carried out waterproofing work at the site. One victim, around 30 years old, was from Iraqi Kurdistan, while the other, about 35, was from Iranian Kurdistan, according to the source.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.