Fuel fire engulfs 38 tankers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah (Updated at 2:12)

A large fire at a fuel storage site in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Tanjaro area burned 38 tankers and consumed more than three million liters of gasoline on Tuesday, a source told Shafaq News.

The source, who requested anonymity, said 34 tankers loaded with gasoline and four carrying gas oil were burned. He noted that fuel leaked onto the ground and caught fire before the flames spread rapidly to tankers and other parts of the facility.

Two people suffered burns, with one taken to hospital for treatment, while the other person’s condition is “stable.” Shafaq News could not independently verify the scale of the losses, and authorities have yet to release a final damage assessment.

The facility is one of Al-Sulaymaniyah’s main fuel supply sites, and the damage could disrupt fuel transportation and distribution across the province. “Large quantities of flammable material remain at the site, and bringing the fire fully under control could take additional time.”