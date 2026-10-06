Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while four others were injured in an Israeli assault in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian medical and humanitarian authorities.

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. Al-Shifa Medical Complex also reported the death of a Palestinian in an Israeli strike west of Gaza City. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Israeli airstrikes also targeted areas around the Yellow Line east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

قصف إسرائيلي عنيف بعدة غارات تستهدف مدينة خانيونس جنوب قطاع غزة https://t.co/ExIDnH8zUl — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) October 6, 2026

Gaza's Health Ministry reported that 1,440 Palestinians were killed since the ceasefire through the end of September 2026. The cumulative toll since Oct. 7, 2023, has reached 74,243 deaths and 175,232 injuries.

Hamas rejected Israeli allegations that Palestinian factions were using hospitals to store weapons as false and said the facilities remain open to international and UN organizations.

The group urged the United Nations to verify the allegations and warned against using them as a pretext for attacks on Gaza’s remaining hospitals. Hamas also called on mediators, particularly the US administration, to take responsibility for what it described as incitement to attack Gaza and its hospitals.

In the West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that four Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces assaulted them in the town of Bani Na'im, east of Al-Khaili.

The Jerusalem Governorate criticized Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s participation in the demolition of a building in the At-Tur neighborhood, describing his presence at the site as official incitement against Palestinian residents of the city.

Hamas said Ben-Gvir’s personal presence during the demolition reflected the “organized terrorism” of the Israeli government in Jerusalem. Palestinian Islamic Jihad described the demolition as a dangerous escalation, saying Ben-Gvir’s participation reflected what it called the adoption of displacement and ethnic cleansing as official policy.