Shafaq News- Barcelona

Barcelona overturned a two-goal halftime deficit to beat Villarreal 3-2 at Camp Nou on Sunday and restore its three-point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga.

Tajon Buchanan put Villarreal ahead in the fifth minute, and Tani Oluwaseyi doubled the lead two minutes later. Oluwaseyi then fouled Lamine Yamal in the box, but Yamal hit the right post with his 23rd-minute penalty.

Gerard Martin headed in Pedri’s cross in the 57th minute before Fermin Lopez equalized four minutes later. Villarreal defender Pau Navarro then turned Eric Garcia’s low cross into his own net for the winner. Navarro was sent off for a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Barcelona has 36 points from 13 matches. Real Madrid has 33 after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, while Villarreal remains ninth on 15.