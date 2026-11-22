Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Sunday ordered work at oilfields to speed up and working hours to be extended to keep production plans on schedule.

During a meeting with BP Chief Executive Meg O’Neill, Al-Zaidi called for capturing and using more of the gas produced alongside crude oil to boost domestic energy supplies, according to a statement from his office.

The talks covered oilfield development and wider exploration, focusing on Rumaila in Basra, Eridu in Dhi Qar and the Kirkuk field. Al-Zaidi’s office said the discussions were part of the government’s push to reach 10 million barrels per day by 2032. O’Neill said BP was ready to expand its operations in Iraq and use its technical expertise to help raise output.

Iraq reported crude production of 4.888 million barrels per day to OPEC for October.

BP finalized a contract with Iraq’s North Oil Company and North Gas Company in March 2025 to redevelop oilfields in Kirkuk. The agreement also covers gas development and processing. BP provides technical support for the Rumaila field in Basra.

Iraq flared about 24 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025, according to the World Bank.

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